Mother shot in attack on Hankey farm

A well-known Port Elizabeth businesswoman was shot by an intruder on a farm outside Hankey at the weekend while desperately trying to shield her three young children from the gunman.

The woman, 44, bleeding and in pain, was then forced to drive her attacker to an ATM in the town, where she seized the chance to escape while he was withdrawing money from her bank account.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said “a person of interest” had been taken in for questioning yesterday morning.

The drama on the farm began shortly before midnight on Friday.

“The [attacker] gained entry to the house after firing several shots through a glass door [at the house],” Swart said.

The woman was shot in the lower body while trying to protect her three young children, who were not harmed physically. Her husband was not home at the time.