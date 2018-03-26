Metro cop arrested for drunk driving

An off-duty Nelson Mandela Bay metro police officer was arrested on Monday morning for allegedly driving while drunk.

Metro police chief Yolande Faro said the incident happened at about 7am when metro police officers patrolling Stanford Road noticed a silver Volkswagen Polo, travelling in an IPTS bus lane, indicating to turn into the roadway in front of a patrol car.

“Our officers switched on their siren to warn the driver against doing it, but when he foolhardily persisted, he was requested to pull over and eventually he stopped his car in Liebenberg Road,” Faro said.

“The driver of the patrol car was surprised when he recognised the offending driver as one of his colleagues. They were especially alarmed when he reeked of alcohol and immediately informed him that his blood alcohol level will be tested.

“The suspect jumped out of his car and ran a short distance before he was apprehended by his colleagues. He was arrested and taken to the Gelvandale South African Police Services where he was charged for driving under the influence of alcohol.”

Faro said she had ordered the “immediate suspension of the officer pending an investigation”.

“There is no way we will tolerate this behaviour as Metro Police officers are entrusted to stop the carnage on our roads caused by drunken drivers, and not be responsible for endangering the lives of other road users like in this case,” she said.

“I am especially perturbed by this incident and the law must now take its course.”

