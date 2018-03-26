Cash van robbery at Bluewater Bay centre

Five gunmen ambushed a G4S cash-in-transit vehicle collecting the weekend’s takings at the SPAR in Bluewater Bay on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the incident happened at about 3pm when two cash-in-transit security guards were loading money into the van

“They held both guards at gunpoint and took their weapons. The men then grabbed the money boxes and fled in three separate vehicles that were parked in the car park,” he said.

“No one was injured in the robbery. The police were then alerted and responded to the scene.”

Beetge said an alert was issued to police around Nelson Mandela Bay to look out for the three cars used in the robbery.

“At this stage, police officials are still searching for the men and the getaway cars,” he said.

A case of armed robbery is being investigated.