Beer made in PE for Germans

Special order after brewery hits right note with visiting musicians

The newest taste from a Port Elizabeth brewery will soon be experienced halfway across the world, when the first shipment of Curuba reaches Germany next month. The beer, produced by Dockside Brewery, was ordered by and created for a German jazz orchestra that visited Port Elizabeth in September 2016.

The husband-and-wife team behind the brewery, Karl and Jane Schlaphoff, said their biggest market consisted of tourists – which is how they met the members of the Curuba Jazz Orchestra.

“On their day off the members of the orchestra stopped at our brewery for a beer tasting,” Jane said.

“For us, it was great to meet this dynamic group.

“They invited us to watch them perform at Pearson High School – and we were blown away.”

The band stayed in touch, eventually reaching out to the Schlaphoffs to request a beer designed especially for them.

“After the beer was created for them, it became more serious. In December last year, they e-mailed us and said they definitely wanted the order by April.

“It took a few weeks. We had to make a full ton of beer.”

Karl, who experimented with flavours to create the final product, describes it as a light flavour.