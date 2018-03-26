Arrest after fatal stabbing during heated argument

The incident occurred at about 10.30pm, police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said.

The man, 20, allegedly stabbed the 25-year-old during a heated argument in Thornhill Street.

Police arrested a man for fatally stabbing dead another man in Uitenhage on Saturday night.

“The [suspect] allegedly approached the victim and stabbed him in the chest,” she said. “He died on the scene and the suspect fled.” The police searched the area and the suspect was arrested soon afterwards.

He is expected to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court today.

The name of the deceased will be released after his next-of-kin has been informed.