Latest:
News 

Arrest after fatal stabbing during heated argument

Herald Reporter 0 Comment

Police arrested a man for fatally stabbing dead another man in Uitenhage on Saturday night.

The man, 20, allegedly stabbed the 25-year-old during a heated argument in Thornhill Street.

The incident occurred at about 10.30pm, police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said.

“The [suspect] allegedly approached the victim and stabbed him in the chest,” she said. “He died on the scene and the suspect fled.” The police searched the area and the suspect was arrested soon afterwards.

He is expected to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court today.

The name of the deceased will be released after his next-of-kin has been informed.

You May Also Like

Phiyega a no show

Herald Reporter 0

Facebook Like button gets interesting

Dorette De Swart 0

Hoekstra accused warned for being late

TMG Editor 0

Leave a Reply