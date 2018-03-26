Anger over handling of pupils’ HIV tests
Kids as young as 12 claim status disclosed in front of classmates
Parents at two Port Elizabeth schools are furious after their children, some just 12 years old, were tested for HIV-Aids and then allegedly told in front of their classmates what their HIV status was.
One 12-year-old has vowed never to return to Alfonso Arries Primary after she says she was publicly humiliated on Friday when her status was revealed in front of her peers by an NGO conducting screenings at the school.
The child was one of several tested at the school in Booysen Park by non-government organisation Kheth’Impilo as part of its Young Women and Girls Programme.
Following news of the incident at Alfonso Arries, The Herald was informed by concerned parents of Grade 8 Woolhope High School pupils that their children had been tested for HIV by the same NGO earlier in the week, but without any of the parents’ consent.
According to South African law, children can consent independently to an HIV test, contraceptives and abortion from the age of 12, and even below the age of 12 if they demonstrate sufficient maturity – they must be able to understand the benefits, risks and social implications of such a test or action.
According to the consent letter – printed on a Department of Health letterhead – sent to some Alfonso Arries parents, the programme aims to reduce new HIV infections and reduce the stigma and discrimination related to HIV and TB.
The day-long programme in a tent outside the school included educating pupils on issues such as teenage parenting in addition to testing for HIV, TB and sexually transmitted infections (STI).
Kheth’Impilo’s community service cluster director Vincent Titus said this was communicated to parents, the school and the Department of Health, which had provided the NGO with the names of schools where the programme should be implemented.
Members of the NGO have been called to two meetings today – one with the Department of Education in Bhisho and the other with the Eastern Cape Aids Council (ECAC) at Alfonso Arries.
The mother of the 12-year-old, who asked not to be named to protect her daughter’s identity, said: “The issue is not with the testing itself, but that they told the status to a child who did not have an adult present.
“And then on top of that her friends were also told and then she wasn’t even given counselling afterwards.
“This child came home crying and scared because she thought I was going to be angry about her status.
“But right now the issue is the way she and the rest of us found out about it.
“She is so embarrassed and says she is never going back to school again.”
The 12-year-old said: “I feel dirty. I was sitting doing the test with the lady [from the NGO] and some of my friends were standing around me.
“Then she said aloud in front of my friends that I’m HIV-positive. My friends started laughing at me.”
The Alfonso Arries deputy principal, who declined to be named, said education department officials visited the school on Friday following the incident.
She referred all questions to the department.
Another parent, Lorna Lombard, said that while both her daughters attended the school, only the one in Grade 6 had received a consent letter.
Her sister, in Grade 7, had not been given a letter of consent, yet both were tested for HIV.
Titus said yesterday the NGO was investigating the matter.
“Everything about the programme is legal and it is done with assistance from the Department of Health,” Titus said.
“We are still gathering all the facts to ascertain exactly what happened, as we are a Cape Town-based company and this was done by members in Port Elizabeth.”
The issue is not with the testing so much as the way the pupils were informed.
“If the investigation finds confidentiality was compromised, we will take action against the individuals responsible.”
According to Umeshani Edgar, the mother of a 12-year-old Grade 8 pupil at Woolhope in Malabar, a similar incident occurred at the school last Tuesday.
After the last exam of the term on Monday, pupils were asked to return to school for a language test the next day, she said. “She called me from school and said there was no language test and that they were being told to sign forms for HIV testing, with some being given R50 airtime to participate,” Edgar said.
“My daughter told me two girls’ HIV positive status was revealed to them in the hall where they were doing the tests.
“When I called the school, a lady from the NGO said that from 12 years children can consent to this, according to the law.”
Woolhope principal Julian Govender confirmed that Kheth’Impilo was at the school to conduct an awareness campaign about child abuse and teenage pregnancy, but denied HIV testing had been conducted.
Education department spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said: “We have called the NGO to say it must stall what it is doing and we have requested a meeting at head office to deal with the issues regarding pupils who were tested without us [the department] being informed.
“It is against the law to publicise the outcome of HIV tests and we will do everything in our power to protect the pupils.”
ECAC director Vuyisa Dayile said they would meet with the leadership of Alfonso Arries and the NGO today.
Health department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said: “The department is investigating circumstances in which these tests were conducted by an NGO and what processes were followed and whether there’s been any breach of policy and procedure.”
