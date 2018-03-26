Anger over handling of pupils’ HIV tests

Kids as young as 12 claim status disclosed in front of classmates

Parents at two Port Elizabeth schools are furious after their children, some just 12 years old, were tested for HIV-Aids and then allegedly told in front of their classmates what their HIV status was.

One 12-year-old has vowed never to return to Alfonso Arries Primary after she says she was publicly humiliated on Friday when her status was revealed in front of her peers by an NGO conducting screenings at the school.

The child was one of several tested at the school in Booysen Park by non-government organisation Kheth’Impilo as part of its Young Women and Girls Programme.

Following news of the incident at Alfonso Arries, The Herald was informed by concerned parents of Grade 8 Woolhope High School pupils that their children had been tested for HIV by the same NGO earlier in the week, but without any of the parents’ consent.

According to South African law, children can consent independently to an HIV test, contraceptives and abortion from the age of 12, and even below the age of 12 if they demonstrate sufficient maturity – they must be able to understand the benefits, risks and social implications of such a test or action.

According to the consent letter – printed on a Department of Health letterhead – sent to some Alfonso Arries parents, the programme aims to reduce new HIV infections and reduce the stigma and discrimination related to HIV and TB.

The day-long programme in a tent outside the school included educating pupils on issues such as teenage parenting in addition to testing for HIV, TB and sexually transmitted infections (STI).

Kheth’Impilo’s community service cluster director Vincent Titus said this was communicated to parents, the school and the Department of Health, which had provided the NGO with the names of schools where the programme should be implemented.

Members of the NGO have been called to two meetings today – one with the Department of Education in Bhisho and the other with the Eastern Cape Aids Council (ECAC) at Alfonso Arries.

The mother of the 12-year-old, who asked not to be named to protect her daughter’s identity, said: “The issue is not with the testing itself, but that they told the status to a child who did not have an adult present.

“And then on top of that her friends were also told and then she wasn’t even given counselling afterwards.

“This child came home crying and scared because she thought I was going to be angry about her status.

“But right now the issue is the way she and the rest of us found out about it.