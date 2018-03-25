Training puts wind beneath pilots’ wings
Young pilots in the making are getting the chance to spread their wings and reach for the sky with an innovative “give-and-take” cadet training programme at a Nelson Mandela Bay flight school.
And with more than 500 students having obtained their wings at the Madiba Bay School of Flight, owner Gerhard van Heerden said he wanted to give back to students who had a passion for flying.
The school currently has seven cadets enrolled who are all at varying stages of obtaining different licences.
In the quid pro quo approach, the cadetship is offered to them free of charge in exchange for their working part-time at the school.
Michael Langford, 23, of Booysen Park – who is one of four siblings – said he knew he had to pursue his passion without financial support from his family.
“Flight school is expensive and because I did not have the money I thought of doing something else, like electrical engineering, instead,” he said.
But Langford’s passion for flying proved too strong when he was afforded the opportunity to fly with Van Heerden in a small aircraft for the first time.
“I was stuck to the window after we had taken off and that was when I knew I would be happy to do this for the rest of my life.”
As part of their training, the cadets work at the flight school on a part-time basis to have time for a second job and income.
Langford is the school’s safety manager and is currently working towards his commercial pilot’s licence.
“The cadetship takes a much longer time to complete or obtain your licence, but we also learn a lot more about the industry and the best thing about it is that you get to build up a contact list for further down the line.
“People think once you have your commercial licence you are A-foraway with a job. But like any other industry it is about who you know to get that job,” Langford said.
Stephanie Schutte, 22, of Pietermaritzburg, had already obtained her private pilot’s licence (PPL) before joining the school last year as its marketing manager.
“There is a mutual respect among all of us before anything else and we have all become like a big family because if we need help with anything we can rely on each other.
“My mom only had enough saved up for me to get my PPL and after that I had to find another way to get further. After applying at different flight schools, including this one, I heard nothing.
“I then chatted to a guy at my church who knows Gerhard and called him for me. I was down here for the interview but they were concerned about my ability to pull an aircraft or open the hangar doors by myself. [But] things worked out and I am so happy to be part of this family,” she said.
Schutte said while the end goal was always flying commercially, the journey towards that was always shifting.
“I would like to instruct and stay in one place for a period of time because I would also like to start a family, but flying commercially is always the ultimate goal for anyone who starts this.”
One of the youngest cadets, Grant Liebenberg, 19, of Framesby, is 2.3 hours away from obtaining his PPL and is following in his brother’s footsteps.
“As a kid I was terrified of flying and I thought that would be my hurdle going forward. But when my brother took me up in a small craft after he got his PPL, I had no fear.
“I started here with no real role or being accepted. I just hung around and kind of started by washing planes and later Gerhard allowed me to apply for the cadetship.”
His brother Dillon used to manage the financial aspect of the school and after jetting off to the US for a couple of weeks he handed over the reins to Liebenberg, who now says he is confident in his role.
“I have grown a lot in my career and personally. I now feel if flying does not work out for whatever reason, I have accounting experience to fall back on.
“I am so grateful to be a part of this family because it is not just about learning to fly, it is about creating mature individuals too.”
Van Heerden, who started his business seven years ago, said he was very proud of the group of cadets.
“This is a doorway for an entire career. I wish I had had this opportunity to work as a cadet because we offer them more than just flying experience – they know how to run a business too.
“I trust them completely with my business – at night I can sleep peacefully knowing they all have done their jobs well.
“They are a great bunch of pupils and we are truly like a big family here.”