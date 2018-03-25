Training puts wind beneath pilots’ wings

Young pilots in the making are getting the chance to spread their wings and reach for the sky with an innovative “give-and-take” cadet training programme at a Nelson Mandela Bay flight school.

And with more than 500 students having obtained their wings at the Madiba Bay School of Flight, owner Gerhard van Heerden said he wanted to give back to students who had a passion for flying.

The school currently has seven cadets enrolled who are all at varying stages of obtaining different licences.

In the quid pro quo approach, the cadetship is offered to them free of charge in exchange for their working part-time at the school.

Michael Langford, 23, of Booysen Park – who is one of four siblings – said he knew he had to pursue his passion without financial support from his family.

“Flight school is expensive and because I did not have the money I thought of doing something else, like electrical engineering, instead,” he said.

But Langford’s passion for flying proved too strong when he was afforded the opportunity to fly with Van Heerden in a small aircraft for the first time.

“I was stuck to the window after we had taken off and that was when I knew I would be happy to do this for the rest of my life.”

As part of their training, the cadets work at the flight school on a part-time basis to have time for a second job and income.

Langford is the school’s safety manager and is currently working towards his commercial pilot’s licence.

“The cadetship takes a much longer time to complete or obtain your licence, but we also learn a lot more about the industry and the best thing about it is that you get to build up a contact list for further down the line.

“People think once you have your commercial licence you are A-foraway with a job. But like any other industry it is about who you know to get that job,” Langford said.

Stephanie Schutte, 22, of Pietermaritzburg, had already obtained her private pilot’s licence (PPL) before joining the school last year as its marketing manager.

“There is a mutual respect among all of us before anything else and we have all become like a big family because if we need help with anything we can rely on each other.