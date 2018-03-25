Plett patches up row with CemAir

The Bitou Municipality and privately owned airline CemAir have buried the hatchet after an initial fallout over the use of the Plettenberg Bay Airport.

Following a public outcry on social media and criticism from Plett Tourism, the municipality on Friday made a U-turn and said it had withdrawn – with immediate effect – a termination notice it had issued CemAir to cease its operations at the airport.

It had initially cited CemAir’s alleged failure to honour an agreement to pay a R30 000 monthly fee as reason for terminating the use of the airport, a claim the airline denied when it challenged the council to produce evidence of such agreement.

Plett Tourism, which said it was not consulted prior to the municipality’s decision, said it was concerned the town’s marketability as a tourist destination would take a knock.

However, in a joint statement issued yesterday, the municipality said “the suspension of activities of CemAir is withdrawn with immediate effect subject to the submission of [Civil Aviation Authority] approval certificates regarding the airworthiness of the aircraft being utilised by CemAir”.

It further stated that CemAir would be able to use the airport “similar to that of a normal client, paying the applicable approved landing and parking fees”.