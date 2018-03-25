Plett patches up row with CemAir
The Bitou Municipality and privately owned airline CemAir have buried the hatchet after an initial fallout over the use of the Plettenberg Bay Airport.
Following a public outcry on social media and criticism from Plett Tourism, the municipality on Friday made a U-turn and said it had withdrawn – with immediate effect – a termination notice it had issued CemAir to cease its operations at the airport.
It had initially cited CemAir’s alleged failure to honour an agreement to pay a R30 000 monthly fee as reason for terminating the use of the airport, a claim the airline denied when it challenged the council to produce evidence of such agreement.
Plett Tourism, which said it was not consulted prior to the municipality’s decision, said it was concerned the town’s marketability as a tourist destination would take a knock.
However, in a joint statement issued yesterday, the municipality said “the suspension of activities of CemAir is withdrawn with immediate effect subject to the submission of [Civil Aviation Authority] approval certificates regarding the airworthiness of the aircraft being utilised by CemAir”.
It further stated that CemAir would be able to use the airport “similar to that of a normal client, paying the applicable approved landing and parking fees”.
CemAir, which services tourist and business destinations, has in the past four years conducted more than 3 500 flights and carried more than 65 000 passengers to and from Plettenberg Bay.
Plett Tourism chairman Peter Wallington said the airline had made a difference to the town “in many ways – obviously for tourism, [because] it broadens our appeal if visitors are able to fly in and out of town”.
Wallington, who welcomed the lifting of the termination notice, said: “We look forward to the establishment of certainty around the airport and its usage.
“Users of the airport need that certainty to properly plan their activities, especially where it concerns the transporting of visitors in and out of Plett.
“The municipality needs that certainty to get its due in terms of fees and the honouring of other commitments.”
The municipality said it noted CemAir’s dispute and would table a comprehensive report to the council, detailing the chronology of events since the airline started operating at the Plettenberg Bay Airport in March 2014.
“The aforementioned report will include the aspect of the account being disputed as a result of an alleged absence of an agreement,” municipal spokesman Manfred van Rooyen said.