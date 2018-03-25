Evicted land invaders rebuild shacks
Dozens of residents evicted from their homes in various parts of Nelson Mandela Bay have vowed not to move from the land they invaded near Joe Slovo until they are given RDP houses.
Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials and the Metro Police demolished residents’ shacks on Wednesday morning in different parts of Ward 41, which includes Joe Slovo, Joe Slovo West and Despatch.
However, they all rebuilt their homes on Thursday morning near Joe Slovo in Port Elizabeth.
Nomakula Mkilo, 50, a mother of four children, said she had lost all her belongings.
“I’ve been a backyard dweller ever since I got here in Joe Slovo in 2006.
“I live with my four children and we all depend on the income I get as a domestic,” she said.
Mkilo said she had been on the RDP housing list since 2009.
Another resident, Bongani Barai, 47, said ANC councillor Simphiwe Tyukana had failed to communicate about the eviction to them.
“Before he was elected, Ward 41 had a relocation process for backyard dwellers and since 2016, no backyard has been allocated,” he said.
He demanded a meeting with Nelson Mandela Bay human settlements political head Nqaba Bhanga.
“We are very much aware that land invasion is illegal, but we also want the municipality to recognise us.
“We engaged with the councillor after they destroyed our shacks and he told us that there are investors who are going to use the space to build a shopping mall,” he said.
Khayakazi Bedesho, 29, said Tyukana was causing all the problems.
“After he was elected, the community waited a year to hear his plans, but he never bothered to get back to us.”
She said instead of delivering services to the community, he had promoted divisions and corruption.
“In September last year, residents decided to march to his office and serve him a memorandum of demands but it was ignored,” she said.
“We do not know why the municipality continues paying Tyukana because he fails to do his job and he never delivered on any of his promises.
“We are tired of him and his operations. He never cares for us.”
Tyukana could not be reached for comment.
Bhanga said the municipality would continue to remove people who invaded land.
“We have residents who have been waiting for more than 25 years for housing, and here comes an 18-year-old and steals the land. That we cannot accept,” he said.
He said when the municipality received more funding from the national government, more houses would be built.
“People need to be patient with the municipality – when there is funding, we will continue building houses,” he said.
At a meeting in November, the council decided to review the process of evicting invaders.
Before, eviction orders were carried out by the municipality without council approval.
It also resolved to have families compensated for damage to property, loss and pain suffered.
This was after ANC councillor Rory Riordan brought a motion arguing that the eviction was inhumane and may not have been legally sound.
The motion was opposed by the DA, but supported by the majority of the parties, despite city manager Johann Mettler’s objections.
But Mettler has since recommended the council rescind the decisions.