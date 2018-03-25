Evicted land invaders rebuild shacks

Dozens of residents evicted from their homes in various parts of Nelson Mandela Bay have vowed not to move from the land they invaded near Joe Slovo until they are given RDP houses.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials and the Metro Police demolished residents’ shacks on Wednesday morning in different parts of Ward 41, which includes Joe Slovo, Joe Slovo West and Despatch.

However, they all rebuilt their homes on Thursday morning near Joe Slovo in Port Elizabeth.

Nomakula Mkilo, 50, a mother of four children, said she had lost all her belongings.

“I’ve been a backyard dweller ever since I got here in Joe Slovo in 2006.

“I live with my four children and we all depend on the income I get as a domestic,” she said.

Mkilo said she had been on the RDP housing list since 2009.

Another resident, Bongani Barai, 47, said ANC councillor Simphiwe Tyukana had failed to communicate about the eviction to them.

“Before he was elected, Ward 41 had a relocation process for backyard dwellers and since 2016, no backyard has been allocated,” he said.

He demanded a meeting with Nelson Mandela Bay human settlements political head Nqaba Bhanga.

“We are very much aware that land invasion is illegal, but we also want the municipality to recognise us.

“We engaged with the councillor after they destroyed our shacks and he told us that there are investors who are going to use the space to build a shopping mall,” he said.

Khayakazi Bedesho, 29, said Tyukana was causing all the problems.

“After he was elected, the community waited a year to hear his plans, but he never bothered to get back to us.”