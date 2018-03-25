Damning risk report on hospital

An independent investigation into allegations levelled against the management of Tower Hospital in Fort Beaufort has uncovered alleged human rights violations at the 400-bed facility.

A report released by the South African Society of Psychiatry (Sasop) on Thursday, following a visit to the facility on March 6, details seclusion rooms that pose a risk to patients.

Other findings showed widespread systemic issues in the hospital’s record-keeping practices and staff shortages that create a “perfect storm” of problems.

The visit included representatives of the Treatment Action Campaign and the South African Federation of Mental Health, following complaints submitted to Sasop last month by former Tower psychiatrist Dr Kiran Sukeri.

Sasop president Professor Bernard Janse van Rensburg said the most urgent issue related to four high-risk seclusion rooms, meant to be used only when patients were aggressive.

According to the report, these rooms do not have basic amenities like toilets or sources of water.

“These rooms are unsafe, in a courtyard nowhere near a nurses’ station [or medical supervision],” Janse van Rensburg said.

The report details a case in February where one patient, a habitual self-harmer, set himself on fire and sustained burns on both legs before medical staff intervened.

“[Sasop Eastern Cape chairwoman] Professor Zuki Zingela immediately phoned the surgeon-general from the premises to say the hospital should stop using those rooms with immediate effect.”

Another major concern is the discrepancies in the hospital’s records of patient deaths.

“Significant inaccuracies exist about the hospital’s available information on the number and nature of the deaths of inpatients that have occurred over the last five to eight years,” according to the report.

“This has led to important records not being recorded or stored properly, and reported instances where [the] recording of information has been done retrospectively instead of at the point of occurrence.

“It is unclear whether this was done as an attempt to give an impression of lower death rates or better care.”

Janse van Rensburg said this left the hospital vulnerable to legal action.

“Their records [which are written by hand] contain contradictory information.”

In their meeting with management, Sasop was told 63 deaths were recorded between January 2013 and December 2017, instead of the 25 deaths previously reported to MEC Phumza Dyantyi’s office.

Certain pages of the death registers were missing, however, with none of the personnel in attendance able to provide an explanation.