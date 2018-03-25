10 years’ jail for car conman

‘Used car salesman’ took unsuspecting sellers for R1m ride

A Port Elizabeth man has described how a self-styled used-car salesman he regarded as a good friend swindled him out of R150 000 by promising to sell his vehicle in an exchange deal and then eventually vanishing with it.

Hendrik Barnard has been jailed for 10 years for pulling similar scams with at least three other people and conning them out of more than R1-million.

Barnard, 34, of Algoa Park, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty in the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes Court to 12 counts of fraud following his March 3 arrest by the Hawks.

During 2016, Barnard had presented himself as a used-car salesman in that he would offer to sell a car on a person’s behalf and pay them out.

Jaco Burger, 49, of Greenbushes, fell victim to the conman’s racket when he agreed to allow Barnard to sell his Volkswagen Amarok for R180 000.

“We were very good friends at that stage. We would visit each other’s houses regularly,” Burger said.

Burger said the pair had agreed that Barnard would sell his vehicle and then supply him with another vehicle and pay him out the remainder of the money.

But between April and September 2016, Barnard made numerous promises and concocted various reasons as to why Burger had not received a replacement car or money owed to him.

At one stage, Barnard offered Burger two other vehicles – a Volkswagen Transporter and an Opel Kadett – as well as R30 000 cash, which Burger accepted. However, Burger received the R30 000, but not the promised vehicles.

“I last spoke to him on a Monday sometime in September [2016]. He promised I would have my replacement car the next day – on the Tuesday he had disappeared and no one knew where he was,” Burger said.