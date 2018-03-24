Teen raped after social media scam

A teenage girl who was duped into sharing topless photos on social media by a person who turned out to be a 54-year-old man, has been raped in Cape Town.

Law enforcement spokesman Wayne Dyason said the man had groomed his victim – who believed he was much younger – on social media and then used the photographs to blackmail her when they met face to face at the Retreat Station area this week.

“When she arrived and discovered his age and that he had deceived her, she wanted to leave‚ but he threatened to expose the pictures on social media and shame her. He then forced himself on her‚” Dyason said.