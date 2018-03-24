Suspect shoots his way into house

Hankey police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a house late on Friday after shooting several times through a glass door.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Start said a 44-year-old woman was injured in the process.

“The suspect took the female in her vehicle to an ATM in town to withdraw cash,” Swart said.

“Whilst the suspect was busy withdrawing cash, the victim managed to drive off with her car to a farm in the area and alerted the police.”

Police are investigating a case of house breaking with the intent to commit a crime, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.