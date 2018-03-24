‘Inxeba’ rakes in 20th award with more likely on the way

Controversial film Inxeba (The Wound) just can’t stop raking in the prizes.

The film’s creators will need to build a bigger trophy shelf after it won its 20th award on Thursday night at the Saftas being held at Sun City.

The movie‚ which tells the love story of a gay factory worker who supervises a Xhosa initiation ceremony‚ won an award for best editing at the technical awards‚ with the big events ceremony set to be held over the weekend.

The film is tipped to dominate at the awards and is nominated in eight categories‚ including best film and best actor.