‘Inxeba’ rakes in 20th award with more likely on the way
Controversial film Inxeba (The Wound) just can’t stop raking in the prizes.
The film’s creators will need to build a bigger trophy shelf after it won its 20th award on Thursday night at the Saftas being held at Sun City.
The movie‚ which tells the love story of a gay factory worker who supervises a Xhosa initiation ceremony‚ won an award for best editing at the technical awards‚ with the big events ceremony set to be held over the weekend.
The film is tipped to dominate at the awards and is nominated in eight categories‚ including best film and best actor.
The film’s director, John Trengove, was over the moon with the nominations‚ especially after protests rocked its opening weekend and a Film and Publications Appeals Tribunal ruling prevented it from being screened in cinemas – which was later overturned.
“We are overwhelmed and incredibly honoured by the positive response from the judges‚” he said.
Other big winners were SABC 1 drama series Tjovitjo‚ which walked away with four awards‚ and Kalushi, which took home three awards.
The main ceremony will be held today and broadcast on SABC2 at 8pm.