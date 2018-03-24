Greedy patrons dine and dash
A dream food and drinks order of more than R1 000 left nothing but a bad taste in the mouth of a Port Elizabeth waiter this week when his two stuffed patrons dashed off without paying the bill.
The Wednesday evening dine and dash at the popular Barn and Barrel pub and eatery at the King’s Court complex in Walmer Heights has left owner Andre Naude, 63, and manager Michael Chikarara, 24, along with the unidentified waiter, spitting mad.
With staff at the eatery being individually responsible for the tables and bills they serve, the 33-year-old waiter has now been saddled with the R1 022 bill.
Taking advantage of the bustling Human Rights Day crowd, the two men stuffed themselves with starters and main course dishes which included two tapas chicken meals, one jalapeno poppers, one 500g rump steak, two tapas calamari dishes, one creamy garlic sauce, one burger steak (150g) and egg meal, one 500g portion of pork ribs and a side of onion rings.
They washed the sumptuous meal down with R320 worth of brandies and Cokes before rounding off the evening with two malva desserts.
“They got up and ran when the waiter took the dessert dishes to the kitchen,” said Chikarara, who described one culprit as short and chubby and the other as tall and thin with curly hair.
He said the men had appeared to be in their late 20s to early 30s.
“They were casually dressed, but looked respectable. They enjoyed themselves for about two hours before running off,” he said, adding that it had been noted that the two men had changed their seating position in the venue three times.
“I have worked here for four years and have never experienced this. It is terrible behaviour and what is worse is that it has left the waiter with the bill, which will come out of his own pocket.
“I have certainly learned to be more vigilant as a result of this and we will be making sure that all our staff are now more vigilant too,” Chikarara said.
Naude, the former owner of two other well-known Bay eateries, The Island and The Pitch and Putter, said he was furious about the incident.
“We are going to lay a complaint with the police. These two guys ran straight past the CCTV cameras and then got into a white Ford Bantam bakkie and left,” he said, adding that in his 27 years in the hospitality industry, he had experienced this only a handful of times.
Naude speculated that the men had changed positions in the venue to try to avoid the cameras.