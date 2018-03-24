Chat group sex slurs traumatise pupils at PE schools

Social media chat groups which explicitly detail claims of sexual activity among Port Elizabeth pupils are traumatising children and angering parents and principals.

The cyber-bullying “Jintoe List” is being shared on WhatsApp groups where the defamatory allegations of promiscuity using lurid, vulgar language as well as personal details about the pupils are being made.

Several pupils have largely brushed off the claims, but others have been highly distressed to the point that there is concern about them becoming suicidal.

“Jintoe” is a commonly used slang word for “whore”.

“This is not a joke. These are our children’s lives and there is no regard for whether or not it is true,” one mother said after she saw her daughter’s name appear on the Bethelsdorp High School list.

Affected parents have not been named to protect their children’s identity.

“This list is disturbing me because of the type of child she is – she cracks easily and she’s the type who would commit suicide,” the mother said.

“I want other parents to become aware of this because there are some kids who are not comfortable enough to speak to their parents about these things and rather suffer in silence and do something crazy.

“If we can prevent that from happening, then we need to come together as parents and help our children out of this.”

The mother of a 16-year-old girl said her daughter showed her the list on Friday last week.

She went to the Bethelsdorp police station earlier this week but was unable to open a case as no suspects had yet been identified.

Another parent who has a daughter at the same school said her child was hurt after being named on the list but had been coping.

“We have an open-door policy in our house and I encourage her to speak to me about anything, but I am worried about the damage this list will do to other children who do not have a strong support system,” she said.

“Our children in the northern areas are already under enough pressure and have a bad name for being gangsters or are seen to not amount to much.

“But now with this type of thing going around, it just worsens the situation.”

A pupil from Sanctor High School who was on the list said she was not as affected by it because she knew the claims were not true.

“I was added to the group last week and then I saw my name on the list but the things they said were lies. I was shocked at first.

“Other girls are taking it a lot harder because worse things are being said about them. People gossip about each other all the time, but now it is in such a public place and people’s names are attached, it gets people very upset.”

In an attempt to stop the distribution of the lists, Bethelsdorp Community Policing Forum (CPF) members and lay counsellors have visited northern areas schools to speak to parents and teachers about the dangers of cyber-bullying.

CPF deputy chairwoman Karen Kemp said: “When I read the list I felt so sick. I even got goose bumps because the problem is not what is being said about the children on the list, the problem lies with the kids who are writing these things because they are the ones who are broken.

“We need to do something – we can’t just leave it to destroy children’s lives like this because it is going to result in utter chaos.”

Bethelsdorp High School principal Leon Arendse said he was aware of two pupils at the school who had been mentioned on the list.

“We are currently busy with exams so I’m hoping that we will be able to come up with concrete plans on how we’re going to deal with this,” he said.

Arendse will gather with other principals and parents for a meeting on Monday at Sanctor High to decide on a way forward.