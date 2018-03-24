A Johannesburg paediatrician and mother of two who raised more than R1-million last month to help pay for a new chemotherapy drug‚ has died of blood cancer.

Yesterday morning‚ Kerryn Neilson’s husband, Sheldon, broke the news on Facebook, where more than 1 000 people followed the 32-year-old’s battle against T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-all.)

“Today I held my best friend while she took her last breath. My heart is broken. My beautiful wife‚ Kerryn Botes Neilson‚ you have fought so fiercely‚ for so long. You have been an example to all of us.”

“For all that you suffered‚ you did it with grace and you taught us all what it means to be brave. I am so proud of you. I will love you forever. Until we meet again‚” he said.