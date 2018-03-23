Three-ply loo paper tops list for Wardle
Disgraced attorney and fraud accused Brenda Wardle was on a roll yesterday – actually, more than just one roll – when she spelt out exactly what she required when it came to toilet paper supplies.
Being forced to stay in what she calls the centre of “1 000 devils”, the former legal commentator – who is in the North End Prison – made some quirky requests when she appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court.
Wardle, 58, asked magistrate Lionel Lindoor that she be supplied with four three-ply toilet rolls on a weekly basis, and if not that, then eight double-ply or 12 single-ply toilet rolls.
“Correctional Services supplies only one roll once a month – render unto Wardle what Wardle deserves,” she said.
Wardle became a household name for her legal commentary during the Oscar Pistorius murder trial and is now accused of fraud.
She was charged after it was found that she was not a legal practising attorney as defined by the Attorneys Act when she told an Eastern Cape family she could get their relative, serving a 12-year sentence for murder, paroled early.
Wardle allegedly swindled the family out of more than R500 000 between April 2009 and August 2013.
She has been representing herself in the case against her since her arrest in East London in June.
Earlier this month, she approached the Port Elizabeth High Court with an application to appeal after she was denied bail twice in the Commercial Crimes Court.
Her appeal against the bail refusal was turned down after she failed to supply the court with all the necessary documents.
Wardle has also instituted a high court application against Justice Minister
