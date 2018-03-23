Three-ply loo paper tops list for Wardle

Disgraced attorney and fraud accused Brenda Wardle was on a roll yesterday – actually, more than just one roll – when she spelt out exactly what she required when it came to toilet paper supplies.

Being forced to stay in what she calls the centre of “1 000 devils”, the former legal commentator – who is in the North End Prison – made some quirky requests when she appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court.

Wardle, 58, asked magistrate Lionel Lindoor that she be supplied with four three-ply toilet rolls on a weekly basis, and if not that, then eight double-ply or 12 single-ply toilet rolls.

“Correctional Services supplies only one roll once a month – render unto Wardle what Wardle deserves,” she said.

Wardle became a household name for her legal commentary during the Oscar Pistorius murder trial and is now accused of fraud.