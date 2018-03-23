R97m drought relief welcome but not nearly enough, says metro

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has welcomed R97-million in drought relief funding announced yesterday, but described it as a drop in the ocean.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Zweli Mkhize said yesterday the government had made available a total of R433.524-million from the disaster grants administered by Cogta as immediate disaster relief funding for the three most affected provinces – the Eastern, the Northern Cape and Western Cape.

Of the full R104.738-million allocated to the Eastern Cape, the Bay would receive R97-million.

Of the total drought funding, R348.846-million would be transferred in the 2017-18 financial year, with the remaining R84.678-million to be transferred in the 2018-19 financial year, Mkhize said.