Murder accused drops bail bid

One of the three men who allegedly killed school secretary Nosipho Mabusela yesterday indicated that he would abandon his bid for bail.

Lelethu Platana, 19, did not give a reason for his decision.

Platana appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court alongside co-accused Mfusi Notshelo, 36, and 30-year-old Sikhumbuzo Hoyi.

The courtroom was packed with Mabusela’s friends and family members.

The three men are facing charges of robbery and murder.

Mabusela was shot dead in her Motherwell home during what police believe was a robbery gone wrong on March 11. She was shot in the head while she and her disabled husband, Vukile, hid under blankets on their bed.