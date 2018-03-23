Municipality ordered to reinstate workers

The municipality has been ordered to pay and reinstate a group of contract workers who were unfairly dismissed in January.

The group of 12 workers allege that the municipality is not adhering to the arbitration award in their favour earlier this month.

The worker’s contracts were from January 1 to March 31.

The city was ordered to reimburse them for income lost which was to have been paid by March 20.

Commissioner Amon Nyondo found that the municipality had unfairly dismissed the workers who were notified of this via SMS and that the municipality had no valid reasons for the termination.