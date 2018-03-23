Metro sports facilities face closure

Audit in progress over safety risks at more than 300 municipal-owned venues

Scores of municipal-owned sporting facilities across Nelson Mandela Bay could be forced to close if they do not comply with the Safety at Sports & Recreational Events Act (Sasrea) promulgated eight years ago.

The municipality is in the process of auditing all 303 of its facilities to determine which of the venues could pose a safety risk to residents.

Some of the requirements of the act include that all spectators must be able to evacuate a venue within 10 minutes and all sections of the venue must comply with all statutory and national building standards.

Details of the act and whether or not municipal buildings comply are still unclear as the city’s executive director of sports, recreation, arts and culture, Noxolo Nqwazi, said they would be presented at the next committee meeting.

Councillors on the committee were totally opposed to the possibility of closure of the facilities and said the committee should instead request more money from the department of budget and treasury to ensure compliance.

Portfolio chairwoman Siyasanga Sijadu said closing any facilities would punish communities and could lead to a crisis.

“We are going to have a great problem, particularly with Sasrea being strict now on facilities being used by the public.

“This institution has over 300 facilities and a number of them will potentially have to be closed because of these regulations. The fight then begins with this standing committee to advocate for the many young people who play sport,” Sijadu said.

She said she recently held a meeting with the budget and treasury department in an attempt to convince it of the importance of sports in the metro.