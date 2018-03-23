Metro sports facilities face closure
Audit in progress over safety risks at more than 300 municipal-owned venues
Scores of municipal-owned sporting facilities across Nelson Mandela Bay could be forced to close if they do not comply with the Safety at Sports & Recreational Events Act (Sasrea) promulgated eight years ago.
The municipality is in the process of auditing all 303 of its facilities to determine which of the venues could pose a safety risk to residents.
Some of the requirements of the act include that all spectators must be able to evacuate a venue within 10 minutes and all sections of the venue must comply with all statutory and national building standards.
Details of the act and whether or not municipal buildings comply are still unclear as the city’s executive director of sports, recreation, arts and culture, Noxolo Nqwazi, said they would be presented at the next committee meeting.
Councillors on the committee were totally opposed to the possibility of closure of the facilities and said the committee should instead request more money from the department of budget and treasury to ensure compliance.
Portfolio chairwoman Siyasanga Sijadu said closing any facilities would punish communities and could lead to a crisis.
“We are going to have a great problem, particularly with Sasrea being strict now on facilities being used by the public.
“This institution has over 300 facilities and a number of them will potentially have to be closed because of these regulations. The fight then begins with this standing committee to advocate for the many young people who play sport,” Sijadu said.
She said she recently held a meeting with the budget and treasury department in an attempt to convince it of the importance of sports in the metro.
“We can continue to build as many houses as our people would need but we have a growing demographic of young people who need these facilities to take them out of difficult home situations,” Sijadu said.
The committee agreed to recommendations in a report tabled in the committee, including that Nqwazi develops a process that would lead to the closure of facilities should they not comply with the regulations.
Sijadu said she was uncomfortable with the recommendation as it meant that a possible closure was on the cards.
“If we sit and be complacent and not try, chances are that the ears of budget and treasury will be closed, ” Sijadu said.
Nqwazi, however, said the facilities had the potential to injure residents.
“I want to plead with councillors that I am protecting council from litigation by putting a resolution that speaks to a process, should something happen tomorrow or the next day, this council would have taken seriously the regulation and is in the process of doing something about it.”
Nqwazi said the recommendation showed that the council took the regulations seriously.
ANC councillor Xola Sabani said they could not condone the closure of sporting facilities and should instead stage a silent protest at budget and treasury demanding that more money be allocated.
“As the ANC we would like to appeal to this committee that we don’t take that approach, we suggest that the department must have alternative venues so that we don’t end sports participation.
“And when people are not participating in sports and doing wrong things, they justify their actions by saying the municipality has stopped us,” Sabani said.