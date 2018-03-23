Legal advice sought on shoddy NU29 houses

The Eastern Cape Department of Human Settlements is seeking legal advice on how to proceed with the case of shoddily built duplex houses in Motherwell’s NU29.

The department is also looking to hire another team of engineers to assess the houses to be able to decide on the way forward.

This was revealed by Human Settlements MEC Helen Sauls-August last night in an interview with The Herald deputy editor Nwabisa Makunga on the department’s Ikhaya News Channel.

The incomplete Motherwell housing project has been idle for nearly three years as the budget was depleted and there were concerns the homes had become structurally unsound.

Some residents were, however, moved into the completed homes despite safety concerns about whether or not they were structurally sound.

The human settlements intervention team sent to the Bay by former minister Lindiwe Sisulu hired engineers to do the initial assessment.

The team found that many of the houses did not meet the required standards and that they were a safety hazard to the beneficiaries.

Last year, a man died when one of the structures collapsed on him, while the body of a 14-year-old girl was found in one of the structures.

The incidents outraged the community, which once again demanded that the structures be demolished.