WATCH | Transforming the Eastern Cape – a frank discussion with Human Settlements MEC

Herald Reporter

Human Settlements MEC Helen Sauls-August is in conversation with The Herald deputy editor Nwabisa Makunga about #TransformingEasternCape through the human settlements department.

Spokesman Lwandile Sicwetsha said the conversation would “seek to challenge the face of the province and unpack how exactly we plan to take people out of shacks and put them into houses”.

“The MEC will also unpack the department’s plans towards transforming Eastern Cape while also looking at what the department’s role is towards delivering the plans,” Sicwetsha said.

Follow the discussion live here:

