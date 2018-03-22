Trollip jeered out of Langa event

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip was booed off the stage – and threatened with chairs – at the Allanridge Hall in Uitenhage yesterday during the 33rd Langa Massacre commemorations.

Scores of ANC-clad supporters jumped out of their seats as the mayor was about to give the welcoming speech, saying they did not want to hear anything he had to say and drowning out DA supporters.

Singing struggle songs, ANC supporters climbed onto chairs, chanting that his administration was divisive and “Trollip must fall”.

Leading up to the Human Rights Day celebration, the event was marketed as an ANC event even though it was sponsored by the provincial government, with the municipality providing the venue.

Asked if he had at any point considered not attending the event, Trollip said he had not.

“Apart from wanting to pay my personal respects to the families of the victims, I have worked with the Langa Massacre Foundation since being elected mayor,” he said.

“A similar incident happened last year, when councillor [Lunga] Nombhexeza caused disrespect at the night vigil held before the commemoration.”

While the commemoration was a government event, an ANC poster marketing it was circulated, creating the impression that it was an ANC event and not a provincial one – an issue Trollip said he had raised with Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC Pemmy Majodina.

“I did raise my concerns [on Tuesday] with MEC Majodina that there were ANC pamphlets produced for the event and that it was funded by state money.”

Trollip said he had decided to leave when it became clear to him that the ANC “rent-a-crowd” was not going to allow him to speak.

“This was clearly an orchestrated incident as right from our arrival in the hall a well-known ANC Youth League rabble-rouser, Mr [Luyolo] Nqakula, was exhorting the crowd to ‘remove Trollip’.

“He then went and sat with councillor [Andile] Lungisa who is, as everyone knows, a most unsuitable aspirant mayor,” he said.