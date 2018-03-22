Suspended SA Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane racked up a dubious list of “achievements” as head of the nation’s tax collection authority‚ says investigative journalist Jacques Pauw.

At the top of that list were his efforts to halt an investigation into the tax affairs of former president Jacob Zuma.

Moyane was suspended with immediate effect on Monday after refusing to step down when asked to by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Pauw‚ who revealed sensational allegations about Zuma’s tax affairs in his book, The President’s Keepers‚ compiled a list of Moyane’s “achievements” while in office.

Moyane had‚ he alleged in a post on Facebook: