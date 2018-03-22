School secretary’s killing a hit, family claims
Murdered school secretary Nosipho ‘Space’ Mabusela was not killed during a robbery but was the target of a plot, her family claimed yesterday.
They were speaking at Mabusela’s funeral at the Lilian Ngoyi Hall in Kwazakhele.
She was shot dead in her Motherwell home during what police believe was a robbery gone wrong on Sunday night a week ago.
Three men entered the house and Mabusela was shot twice in the head while she and her disabled husband, Vukile, hid under the blankets.
Her family described her yesterday as a people’s person who was a kind and disciplined member of the community.
In the packed hall, speaker after speaker described 53-year-old Mabusela as helpful and kind-hearted and said that how she died was in contrast with her personality.
Mabusela’s brother, Phindile Maqungu, said his family believed Mabusela had been killed in a hit-style murder.
“It was murder,” an angry Maqungu said. “I do not believe it was a robbery.
“How can [intruders] kill one person but two people were lying in one bed?”
Maqungu did not say who he believed was responsible for his sister’s death.
He also spoke about difficulties Mabusela had faced in her personal life.
Another relative, who did not want to be named, said they hoped the true criminals would be arrested as she too did not believe it had been a robbery.
Bhisho legislature speaker Noxolo Kiviet, who spoke on behalf of the Multiparty Women’s Caucus and legislature, said they condemned the violent act against Mabusela and women in general.
“[The caucus’s] main objective is to advocate for women’s rights and ensure that their rights are prioritised,” she said. “When we heard of this gruesome killing we thought we should act.”
A petition, being spearheaded by the caucus, is demanding that the two men arrested in connection with the murder and robbery not be granted bail.
Leletu Platana, 19, and Sikunbuso Hoyi, 30, were arrested shortly after the murder and appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and robbery.
Their case was postponed until today for a bail application.
Kiviet said that it was not a mistake that Mabusela was being buried on Human Rights Day as it was a day rich with history that told stories of people who had sacrificed their lives for the freedom of this country.
At the time of the murder, police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the incident had apparently been a botched robbery.
However, the motive had not been firmly established.
The three suspects kicked down the back door of the Mpheko Street home at about 11.30pm and proceeded to ransack the house.
