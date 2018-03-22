School secretary’s killing a hit, family claims

Murdered school secretary Nosipho ‘Space’ Mabusela was not killed during a robbery but was the target of a plot, her family claimed yesterday.

They were speaking at Mabusela’s funeral at the Lilian Ngoyi Hall in Kwazakhele.

She was shot dead in her Motherwell home during what police believe was a robbery gone wrong on Sunday night a week ago.

Three men entered the house and Mabusela was shot twice in the head while she and her disabled husband, Vukile, hid under the blankets.

Her family described her yesterday as a people’s person who was a kind and disciplined member of the community.

In the packed hall, speaker after speaker described 53-year-old Mabusela as helpful and kind-hearted and said that how she died was in contrast with her personality.

Mabusela’s brother, Phindile Maqungu, said his family believed Mabusela had been killed in a hit-style murder.

“It was murder,” an angry Maqungu said. “I do not believe it was a robbery.

“How can [intruders] kill one person but two people were lying in one bed?”

Maqungu did not say who he believed was responsible for his sister’s death.

He also spoke about difficulties Mabusela had faced in her personal life.