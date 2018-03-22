‘No more empty Langa promises’

Every year on March 21 politicians descend on Uitenhage, the families of those killed during the Langa Massacre are treated like VIPs and then the politicians drive off in their fancy cars only to be seen again on the same day the next year.

This was the view of Langa Massacre survivor Xolisile Maseti on the 33rd anniversary of the day when 28 people were killed by police.

“Every year we meet in March and are treated to food parcels and afterwards they forget we even exist,” he said.

“No one listens to our cries. “We’re unemployed, have no proper houses and our children aren’t even at universities, but every year they come and pretend we’re important to them.”

The massacre occurred on March 21 1985, when at least 20 people died as police fired on mourners marching to a funeral.

Speaking on behalf of family members of those killed, the Rev Mpumelelo Ntshikivana – who was present at the slaughter – said survivors did not want special treatment, but rather to be heard by government officials.

“All we want is for them to listen to us and not lie and say they’re going to come back, because they never do,” he said.

“We’re not fighting, just speaking the truth. If promises are made, we just want you to honour them.”

Ntshikivana said family members of those killed were living in poverty, dying of hunger and had shoes with holes in them, while jobs were given to cadres who did not deserve them.