NMU announces new Chancellor

Dr Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi has been announced as Nelson Mandela University’s new Chancellor, the institution said on Thursday.

NMU said Fraser-Moleketi will take up the position on April 1.

“Dr Fraser-Moleketi is a leader of high integrity who has devoted her life and career to issues of human rights, equality and social justice. This drive and commitment over many decades towards empowering others aligns directly with those of our namesake, making her the ideal titular head of Nelson Mandela University.”

According to NMU, Fraser-Moleketi has led an exemplary career, having worked in government, civil society and the private sector over the past four decades and brings to the University a wealth of expertise and extensive networks.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Administration from the University of Pretoria, is a fellow of the Institute of Politics, Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and holds an honorary professorship at Stellenbosch University.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled by this appointment, and hope to serve the University well,” Fraser-Moleketi said.

“The university has a huge contribution to make. It is especially key to the economy of the Eastern Cape, and beyond, with its strengths in the sciences, the blue economy and of course, health sciences, with the future medical school.”

Personally, Dr Fraser-Moleketi hopes to add value in addressing the challenges of inequality, poverty eradication and job creation.

“I look forward to my tenure with Nelson Mandela University.”