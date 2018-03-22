Mother and three children killed by lightning

A mother and her three children were killed when lightning struck their home in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

The provincial department for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said they were shocked to learn on Thursday of the “tragic” death of four members of the Mngomezulu family in Jozini as heavy rains continue to batter the province.

“Reports received by the department indicate that this incident took place yesterday when lightning struck the Mngomezulu household where it instantly killed the mother and three of her children. The father was injured and taken to the nearest hospital and is in a critical condition.

“We are shocked at what has happened to this innocent family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time‚” said KZN Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

She said the department disaster management teams were despatched to the family to provide support.

“KZN has suffered immeasurable harm from lightning strikes which cause serious damage‚ especially in our rural communities‚” said Dube-Ncube.

“Every year bad weather conditions leave a trail of death and destruction in their wake in the province. It is heart-breaking that our rural communities bear the brunt of most of this damage as bridges and roads in these areas are swept away in heavy floods‚” said Dube-Ncube.

