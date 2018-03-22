Malema’s remarks a danger – editors
The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) is concerned that inflammatory remarks on social media by Julius Malema could endanger journalists.
The EFF leader accused TV news channel eNCA in a series of tweets of “pushing an anti-black agenda” and “perpetuating and defending white privilege”.
I think EFF should really discuss in depth the role of @eNCA in perpetuating and defending white privilege and see if we can’t come to the same conclusion we did with the ANN7. I don’t know maybe I’m wrong but a proper discourse can conclude this.
— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 18, 2018
Who spoke about ownership of the @eNCA? There’s a difference between ownership and editorial decisions and therefore your editorial policy is to promote white supremacy that’s all. @eNCA is pushing anti black agenda and you can’t fool us about that, we see you.
— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 19, 2018
eNCA editor-in-chief Mapi Mhlangu confirmed that journalists working for the channel had received abuse and threats after Malema’s tweets.
“Sanef recognises and supports Malema’s right to criticise media houses and to engage editors in robust debates about how we cover the news,” Mhlangu said.
“But this right does not extend to making spurious and inflammatory remarks that could endanger journalists. This is regrettable and must be condemned.
“Complaints about eNCA’s editorial coverage should be lodged with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA or the Press Council‚ in the case of online content.”
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu was caught on video manhandling a journalist who took his photograph outside parliament on Tuesday.
“Floyd grabbed my throat, saying‚ ‘You don’t have permission’‚” a visibly shaken Adrian de Kock‚ from Media 24, said.
Shivambu apologised later‚ saying: “I accept that my impatience with the gentleman was inappropriate.”
He said the EFF upheld media freedom‚ and freedom of association.
Sanef condemned the incident: “This type of intolerant behaviour is unacceptable in a democracy,” it said.