Malema’s remarks a danger – editors

Leader of the EFF Julius Malema talks to journalists during a press conference at their headquarters in Braamfontein, Johannesburg
The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) is concerned that inflammatory remarks on social media by Julius Malema could endanger journalists.

The EFF leader accused TV news channel eNCA in a series of tweets of “pushing an anti-black agenda” and “perpetuating and defending white privilege”.

eNCA editor-in-chief Mapi Mhlangu confirmed that journalists working for the channel had received abuse and threats after Malema’s tweets.

“Sanef recognises and supports Malema’s right to criticise media houses and to engage editors in robust debates about how we cover the news,” Mhlangu said.

“But this right does not extend to making spurious and inflammatory remarks that could endanger journalists. This is regrettable and must be condemned.

“Complaints about eNCA’s editorial coverage should be lodged with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA or the Press Council‚ in the case of online content.”

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu was caught on video manhandling a journalist who took his photograph outside parliament on Tuesday.

“Floyd grabbed my throat, saying‚ ‘You don’t have permission’‚” a visibly shaken Adrian de Kock‚ from Media 24, said.

Shivambu apologised later‚ saying: “I accept that my impatience with the gentleman was inappropriate.”

He said the EFF upheld media freedom‚ and freedom of association.

Sanef condemned the incident: “This type of intolerant behaviour is unacceptable in a democracy,” it said.

