Malema’s remarks a danger – editors

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) is concerned that inflammatory remarks on social media by Julius Malema could endanger journalists.

The EFF leader accused TV news channel eNCA in a series of tweets of “pushing an anti-black agenda” and “perpetuating and defending white privilege”.

I think EFF should really discuss in depth the role of @eNCA in perpetuating and defending white privilege and see if we can’t come to the same conclusion we did with the ANN7. I don’t know maybe I’m wrong but a proper discourse can conclude this. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 18, 2018

Who spoke about ownership of the @eNCA? There’s a difference between ownership and editorial decisions and therefore your editorial policy is to promote white supremacy that’s all. @eNCA is pushing anti black agenda and you can’t fool us about that, we see you. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 19, 2018

eNCA editor-in-chief Mapi Mhlangu confirmed that journalists working for the channel had received abuse and threats after Malema’s tweets.

“Sanef recognises and supports Malema’s right to criticise media houses and to engage editors in robust debates about how we cover the news,” Mhlangu said.

“But this right does not extend to making spurious and inflammatory remarks that could endanger journalists. This is regrettable and must be condemned.