Harrowing ordeal for elderly Bushy Park family

Three elderly family members endured a night of terror when they were bludgeoned, bound and locked up in a bathroom by intruders on a Bushy Park smallholding.

Their harrowing two-hour ordeal on Tuesday left Andrew Marais, 77, fighting for his life with a fractured skull at Netcare Greenacres Hospital after he was repeatedly hit over the head with a crowbar.

His wife, Patricia, 78, and her sister, Sheila Palmer, 85, were also attacked and tied up – but managed to keep their wits about them amid their fear.

They raised the alarm after Palmer cut through her sister’s shoelace restraints with a razor, allowing Patricia to escape through an en suite bathroom window and run next door to alert her daughter, Jackie Schmidt.

Three masked men – armed with a gun, a knife and two crowbars – had gained access to the home by popping the laundry door lock at about 11.30pm.

The men, who are still at large, fled with cellphones, jewellery, a laptop, cash, a camera and a Kindle amounting to at least R50 000.

Yesterday, Andrew underwent successful surgery to a collapsed skull in an attempt to reconstruct and elevate the fractured part.

He remains in high care.

Andrew and Patricia produce hydroponic tomatoes on their smallholding which they sell to Port Elizabeth stores and restaurants.

Johannesburg-based Palmer – on a second visit to Port Elizabeth in the space of a year – and her sister were also attacked a year ago while enjoying a stroll along Marine Drive and robbed of their jewellery.

A still traumatised Patricia said yesterday: “The night started with supper at Jackie’s house – we then went home through the inter-leading gate between our plots.

“We were tired as we had just returned home from Cape Town, where we visited my son, so we went to bed.”

Palmer, the first person to be confronted by the intruders, said: “It was about 11.15pm.