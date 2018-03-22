Firm offer made for historic Moth Hall

Bringing an era one step closer to its end, a Port Elizabeth auctioneer yesterday received a firm offer for the historic Moth Hall property in Uitenhage where the remains of the first South African-born soldier to receive the Victoria Cross (VC) for bravery still lie.

The Rich Street property is owned by the Memorable Order of Tin Hats (Moths) and was used as the Crown and Anchor Dinkie Di Shellhole hall until its closure due to dwindling membership.

The property went under McLaggan’s Auctioneers’ hammer yesterday.

The 1200m² property houses the remains of VC recipient and Eastern Cape-born Lieutenant-Colonel Joseph Petrus Hendrick Crowe, who received the United Kingdom’s highest honour for gallantry for his bravery during a battle in India about 160 years ago.

A historic cannon and other artefacts are also still on the property. Representatives of the Moths, historians and others are discussing what should be done with Crowe’s remains and the historical items there.

Auctioneer Neil McLaggan said a firm offer had been received for the property, which held a municipal valuation of R1.8-million. “We received an offer of R1.45-million, which does not include the auction fees,” McLaggan said, adding that the offer would be put to the Moths, which had 14 days to accept or decline.