Blind pupils start scented product range

The 30th anniversary celebrations of Khanyisa School for the Blind will be a sweet-scented affair after they recently completed their aromatic vegetable garden, which they hope will feed pupils and generate profit for the school.

Pupils at the Kwadwesi-based school are planning to launch a range of aroma sachets and other scented products using fragrant herbs grown in their vegetable garden.

The products are also intended to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the school, which will take place at the school today in the form of a parade and special assembly.

The product range, named Khanyisa Scents, will be available from the school from next month.

While the project was initiated by deputy principal Alec Stoffels in 2016, it is only through recently partnering with Shoprite that it has become a reality.

Stoffels said his plans got off to a slow start when it became clear that the garden’s design made it too difficult for the school’s blind and partially-sighted pupils to play their full part in making the project a success.