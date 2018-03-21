Three Pools shut during probe into infection
The Three Pools day camping venue near Willows has been closed until further notice after a mystery infection caused more than 100 pupils from a Port Elizabeth school to fall ill and break out in itchy bumps last week.
Two of the Paterson High School pupils – cousins Mekayla Jaggers, 15, and Chloe Carels, 13 – were taken to hospital after violent bouts of vomiting.
The affected pupils also had fever, neck pain and nausea.
Two weeks ago, a teacher and pupils from Chapman High School also fell ill after a visit to Three Pools.
Chapman High principal William Abrahams said an Eastern Cape Department of Health official had visited the school on Monday in an attempt to establish the source of the infection.
Chloe’s mother, Megan, confirmed that Chloe and Mekayla had returned to school yesterday to write exams despite still suffering from itchy bumps and feeling weak.
They were still awaiting blood test results from Livingstone Hospital.
Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said workers at the Three Pools resort had complained about the same symptoms about two weeks ago.
The Department of Health, after a visit to the resort by officials, advised that all outings to Three Pools be suspended until the cause of the outbreak was known.
It also recommends in its report that soil samples be taken from Three Pools and tested.
Health district manager Maureen Botha said her department was conducting several tests in consultation with the municipality.
“At this stage, I am unable to confirm the exact cause [of the infection] as we are still busy with our investigation and running several tests,” she said.
“We should receive the results soon, then we will be able to provide definitive answers.”
Paterson High School principal Sivan Pillay said most of the pupils had returned to school yesterday.
“Our concern is that there is no cause for this infection so we don’t know the severity, whether it will recur or the extent of infection,” he said.
“We are still waiting for feedback from the department and municipal officials, as well as the blood test results of two pupils and a teacher.
“For now, we are just taking the antibiotics and hoping for the best.”
Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesman Kupido Baron confirmed that the resort, which is managed by the municipality, had been closed since Friday as a precautionary measure.
“Groups with reservations were advised of the closure until further notice to enable a comprehensive investigation,” he said.
