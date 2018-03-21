Three Pools shut during probe into infection

The Three Pools day camping venue near Willows has been closed until further notice after a mystery infection caused more than 100 pupils from a Port Elizabeth school to fall ill and break out in itchy bumps last week.

Two of the Paterson High School pupils – cousins Mekayla Jaggers, 15, and Chloe Carels, 13 – were taken to hospital after violent bouts of vomiting.

The affected pupils also had fever, neck pain and nausea.

Two weeks ago, a teacher and pupils from Chapman High School also fell ill after a visit to Three Pools.

Chapman High principal William Abrahams said an Eastern Cape Department of Health official had visited the school on Monday in an attempt to establish the source of the infection.

Chloe’s mother, Megan, confirmed that Chloe and Mekayla had returned to school yesterday to write exams despite still suffering from itchy bumps and feeling weak.

They were still awaiting blood test results from Livingstone Hospital.

Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said workers at the Three Pools resort had complained about the same symptoms about two weeks ago.

The Department of Health, after a visit to the resort by officials, advised that all outings to Three Pools be suspended until the cause of the outbreak was known.