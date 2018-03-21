Masualle backs expropriation rollout in East Cape
‘Land for black farmers first’
Land expropriation without compensation would be rolled out first in the Eastern Cape if premier Phumulo Masualle had his way. Masualle was in Kirkwood yesterday, as part of his post-state of the province address last month, in which he promised accelerated service delivery.
“The land is ours. We have land,” Masualle told hundreds of supporters at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
He said black farmers should be the first beneficiaries of land expropriation without compensation.
The EFF managed to have a historic motion to amend the constitution for the expropriation of land without compensation passed in the National Assembly last month.
The motion sets out to review the property clause in the constitution, on which parliament’s constitutional review committee will report back in August.
Masualle, who was joined by Finance MEC Sakhumzi Somyo and Rural Development and Agrarian Reform MEC Mlibo Qoboshiyane, said land should also be made available to the poorest of the poor for formal housing opportunities.
He said people would be self-sufficient and less dependent on the government if they owned land. Many residents agreed. “Without land we are not free,” Jimmy Plaatjies, of Kleinpoort, said to applause.
“We are demanding our land back. We’ve been asking for land for the past 15 years, not only to build houses, but also for agricultural purposes like stock and crop farming.”
His sentiments were echoed by Sphiwo Matyu, of Bergrivier.
“We want to know when we will get our land back. Our people do not deserve to live under these conditions, and, yes, it’s not the first time we’re making these demands. People here want houses and are fed up with being told to wait. Until when?” Matyu said.
He also clashed with Sundays River Valley Municipality officials.
“The roads only seem to get fixed when people like the premier come.
“The rubbish, which had been piling up next to this stadium for weeks, was suddenly collected [prior to Masualle’s visit].”
Another resident, Thuliswa Tole, complained the municipality was not prioritising road infrastructure.
“We are being ignored and that, for me, is the biggest problem. Emergency vehicles and scholar transport cannot enter some areas because the roads are inaccessible,” Tole said.
Masualle said a R35-million project was under way to improve roads in Kirkwood, Bergsig and Aqua Park.
Other residents’ requests included a satellite clinic, police station and provision of water and electricity.
|
Using WhatsApp? Join our WhatsApp community to get your free daily news brief and breaking news alerts on your phone! Simply add HeraldLIVE’s number, +27 66 354 7020, as a contact to your phone. You will not be able to receive our WhatsApp updates unless we’re a contact. Then send us a WhatsApp message with your name, surname and the word NEWS. For more information click here.