Masualle backs expropriation rollout in East Cape

‘Land for black farmers first’

Land expropriation without compensation would be rolled out first in the Eastern Cape if premier Phumulo Masualle had his way. Masualle was in Kirkwood yesterday, as part of his post-state of the province address last month, in which he promised accelerated service delivery.

“The land is ours. We have land,” Masualle told hundreds of supporters at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

He said black farmers should be the first beneficiaries of land expropriation without compensation.

The EFF managed to have a historic motion to amend the constitution for the expropriation of land without compensation passed in the National Assembly last month.

The motion sets out to review the property clause in the constitution, on which parliament’s constitutional review committee will report back in August.

Masualle, who was joined by Finance MEC Sakhumzi Somyo and Rural Development and Agrarian Reform MEC Mlibo Qoboshiyane, said land should also be made available to the poorest of the poor for formal housing opportunities.

He said people would be self-sufficient and less dependent on the government if they owned land. Many residents agreed. “Without land we are not free,” Jimmy Plaatjies, of Kleinpoort, said to applause.

“We are demanding our land back. We’ve been asking for land for the past 15 years, not only to build houses, but also for agricultural purposes like stock and crop farming.”