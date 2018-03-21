Inside Bay council lobbying machine

Smaller parties in frantic jostling for positions while DA seeks survival

Lobbying among political parties in Nelson Mandela Bay is in full swing ahead of next week’s do-or-die council meeting as the opposition gears up to take over from the coalition government.

But while the ANC and minority parties jostle for positions to form a new coalition, the DA has reached out to the Patriotic Alliance (PA) in a bid to sway the party to once again join its fold.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane confirmed yesterday they were in talks with all political parties, saying they were not only talking to the PA.

“Negotiations are happening at local government level with local structures – we are busy negotiating with all the parties, not any specific party,” he said.

“My job is to engage all the national leaders and we continue to do that.

“We will meet with anybody who is true to their values.

“There will always be a lot of demands during a negotiation that people put forward, but the only principle we will uphold is what serves the people of Nelson Mandela Bay.”

However, DA insiders said the party was banking heavily on getting the PA on its side.

Should the PA, with its one seat, side with the DA and its coalition partners COPE and the ACDP on the morning of March 29, the EFF’s bid to oust mayor Athol Trollip would fail.

The EFF, with its six seats, needs the support of every other opposition party to make up the 61-vote majority in the council of 120 seats.

The DA, COPE and the ACDP have 59 seats, while the ANC has 50, the EFF 6, the UDM 2 and the PA, AIC and United Front (UF) have one seat each.

The council rules state that in the event of a tie, the speaker can use his casting vote to sway the decision.

Insiders privy to the discussions among the ANC, EFF, UDM, AIC, PA and UF in the Bay – who refer to themselves as the “black caucus” – said their discussions were now mostly centred around positions.

UDM councillor and ex-deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani is said to be gunning to be reinstated as deputy mayor.