Hawks deny any probe or charges against Gordhan

The Hawks are not investigating Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan in relation to the SARS High Risk Investigation Unit probe‚ contrary to assertions to this effect.

“To put the record straight‚ there are no investigations or impending charges preferred against Minister Pravin Gordhan‚” it said yesterday.

“It is not true that the Hawks are gunning for Minister Pravin Gordhan.

“It is also not true that any official from the Hawks briefed former police minister Fikile Mbalula of any investigation against Minister Pravin Gordhan or provided him with any information detailing developments and so-called compelling evidence.”