Elderly man badly beaten in Bushy Park armed robbery

Three elderly people were attacked in an armed robbery on their Bushy Park smallholding outside Port Elizabeth on Tuesday night.

The incident unfolded at about 11pm when three masked men broke in through the laundry door.

The three, a couple in their 70s and the wife’s sister who is in her 80s, were tied up with shoe laces and left in an en suite bathroom.

The man had been beaten several times on the head with a crowbar.

His wife then managed to escape through the bathroom window – after her sister cut through the shoe lace restraint with a razor blade – and alerted their daughter who lives on a neighbouring property.

The suspects stole items worth about R50 000.