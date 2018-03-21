Eastern Cape ranks fourth in hits and assassinations

When it comes to contract killings, the Eastern Cape has been ranked as the fourth worst in the country.

This is largely due to a spike in taxi-related killings in the province in recent years.

The findings come from a report released by the University of Cape Town yesterday, titled “The Rule of the Gun: Hits and assassinations in South Africa 2000-2017.”

With 1 317 cases recorded over the time period, 158 were reported for the Eastern Cape.

KwaZulu-Natal was the leading province with 527 deaths.

This was followed by Gauteng with 316 and the Western Cape with 184 incidents.

Hits ordered for personal motives tend to be only a small proportion of the total number of contract killings in South Africa.

However, the report includes details of the death of Port Elizabeth school teacher Jayde Panayiotou, who went missing while waiting for a lift to school outside her Kabega Park home on April 21 2015.