Bid to stop ‘traffic fines’ business fails

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has failed in its bid to stop a Port Elizabeth businessman from helping motorists scrap or reduce their fines.

The municipality’s attempt to interdict Traffic Violation Specialist owner Pieter Swanepoel was dismissed with costs by the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday.

“This would not have happened if the municipality was doing things by the book,” Swanepoel said after the case was dismissed.

“I am merely pointing out their blunders. But I am very happy.”

The municipality turned to the court to stop Swanepoel from operating his business in Sidwell, which is close to the traffic department.

Swanepoel uses his knowledge of traffic laws and regulations to get motorists’ traffic fines scrapped or reduced.

The court found that there was no evidence that Swanepoel was acting unlawfully, as alleged by the municipality.