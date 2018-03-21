Arrest after items linked to robbery at Polo Club
A Port Elizabeth woman has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of stolen goods valued at R100 000 as well as 21 bags of dagga.
Police Captain Andre Beetge said the arrest was made on Tuesday after police received information relating to stolen goods.
“The goods are linked to a housebreaking incident at the Polo Club in Kragga Kamma Road, Kabega Park, on March 11.”
The information led the police to a house in Jijana Street, Veeplaas, where horse-riding equipment was found, Beetge said. During the search, police stumbled upon the dagga.
The woman, 38, will appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.