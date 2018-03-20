Warrant of arrest for rape suspect
A man accused of raping a teenage girl in the bushes near Coega failed to appear in the Port Elizabeth High Court for judgment.
Nceba Mdingi, 38, of Motherwell, previously admitted to having sex with the then 15-year-old in exchange for R150.
Last week, he admitted to throttling the girl and head-butting her after she allegedly took his cellphone when he said he did not have the money.
Mdingi said he had consensual sex with the victim twice. He pleaded not guilty to two charges of rape and is out on bail.
The victim has said she never made such a request nor did she consent.
Mdingi’s defence advocate, Xolile Bodlo, said yesterday that when he called Mdingi’s cellphone, a woman answered and said he had left his home at 7am to attend court.
Judge Dayalin Chetty issued a warrant of arrest for Mdingi after he failed to appear in court.