Warrant of arrest for rape suspect

A man accused of raping a teenage girl in the bushes near Coega failed to appear in the Port Elizabeth High Court for judgment.

Nceba Mdingi, 38, of Motherwell, previously admitted to having sex with the then 15-year-old in exchange for R150.

Last week, he admitted to throttling the girl and head-butting her after she allegedly took his cellphone when he said he did not have the money.