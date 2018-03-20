Ramaphosa suspends SARS commissioner Moyane

SARS commissioner Tom Moyane was suspended with immediate effect late last night.

According to the Presidency, President Cyril Ramaphosa has cited among his reasons the “deterioration in public confidence in SARS and public finances being compromised” due to the ongoing controversy at the tax agency under Moyane’s leadership.

Ramaphosa said it was in the public interest to restore the credibility of SARS without delay.

In a letter to Moyane, Ramaphosa said: “For the sake of the country and the economy, this situation cannot be allowed to continue, or to worsen.”

It had been reported earlier that Moyane had refused to quit after he was asked to do so by Ramaphosa on Sunday night.

Moyane said he would not resign, citing the upcoming revenue results announcement.

According to sources, Moyane intended using the results announcement to show his success as commissioner despite the tough economic climate.

Pressure has been building for Moyane to quit.