Police station gets R53m revamp
With about R53-million ploughed into its revamp, the now fully operational Bethelsdorp Police Station has been handed over to the SAPS.
In a bid to provide a more publicoriented service, the facility now not only features the mandatory charge office and holding cells, but also a greater element of privacy for victims of crime.
An architect with the Port Elizabeth branch of SVA International, the firm tasked with making the vision a reality, Greta Teltschik, said: “It has certainly been a challenging transition, due the police station being operational while renovations were carried out.
“The project had to remain as fluid as possible, while still fulfilling its role as a servant to the community.”
And while working in an operational facility threw up a number of challenges, there were most definitely highlights for those involved, Teltschik said.
“For me the biggest achievement was the establishment of an autonomous centre which serves the sole purpose of helping victims of crime,” she said.
“In the station’s previous life, victims were forced to wait in a single room, regardless of the crime committed against them – or their age.”
Part of this new wing is dedicated to children, who now have a colourful waiting room in which to play while waiting for assistance.
Bethelsdorp station commander Brigadier Zolani Xawuka said the revamp allowed the station to operate more efficiently.
“We now have two boardrooms, which allows us to run different meetings concurrently,” he said.
“And our war room enables us to coordinate operations from a central point for serious crimes that may involve the services of external stakeholders.”
Xawuka said the new “five-star” cells with a visiting area and one-way identity parade room would reduce the need to travel to other stations to detain prisoners because Bethelsdorp’s cells were full.
He said two new archive storerooms facilitated better storage of files and closed dockets and an upgraded generator system allowed the station to remain operational during power outages.
Colonel Dawie Scholtz, who has been stationed in Bethelsdorp for 15 years, said: “Before the renovations, the outside of the police station was a nightmare.
“On rainy days, one could not access the station without getting wet or full of mud.
“Now the access point is tarred and parking is clearly marked.
“In the summer months going to work was unbearable, with the facility being very hot and humid. Airconditioners have sorted that out.
“But perhaps the most important aspect of the renovations is the victim support facility, which has a monitoring room, restroom, playroom and shower facility.”
