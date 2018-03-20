Department saved R45m in lawsuits

New group of lawyers cutting cost of Eastern Cape medico-legal claims

A newly appointed consortium of lawyers has managed to save the Eastern Cape Department of Health R45-million, the department said yesterday. Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said R17-billion in medico-legal claims for alleged negligence were pending against it.

“We paid out R100-million in damages last year,” Kupelo said.

He said since the appointment of a new consortium of lawyers, Norton Rose Fulbright and Smith Tabata, the department had saved R45-million.

In one instance, a summons for R14-million in a cerebral palsy case was successfully challenged on technical and legal grounds.

The court ruled in favour of the Department of Health and also ordered the plaintiff to pay its costs.

The matter was subsequently withdrawn and court costs were tendered, Kupelo said.

“We will instruct a cost consultant to draw a bill of costs to be recovered against the plaintiffs. We have two cost orders in our favour and we intend recouping both,” he said.

The firm Norton Rose Fulbright and local attorneys Smith Tabata were appointed in November after Health MEC Dr Pumza Dyantyi complained that her department was not receiving adequate representation from the state attorney.