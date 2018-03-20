Date set for IPTS buses to start rolling

Thousands of complimentary tickets to be dished out to residents in next few days

Monday next week is D-Day to see whether, after 10 years and close to R3-billion later, the wheels of Nelson Mandela Bay’s beleaguered bus system will finally begin rolling.

It is envisaged that the 25 Volvo buses, which came at a cost of about R100-million and have been in storage for most of the last decade, will run from Cleary Park to the Port Elizabeth central business district.

Thousands of complimentary tickets will be dished out to residents over the next few days as the buses will be providing free rides in the first two weeks.

Over that period – from Monday to April 9 – the city and taxi industry partners will be fine-tuning the system to ensure it works properly.

The announcement yesterday that the buses will be on the road from Monday is the first tangible move by the city and taxi industry in ensuring that the Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) finally comes to fruition.

The project has been marred by years of delays, allegations of rampant corruption and a tumultuous relationship between the municipality and taxi industry, which will be running the project.

After finally striking a deal and getting the necessary business plans, technology and infrastructure in place, the buses are ready to roll.

Metro roads and transport portfolio head Rano Kayser, who handed over 24 articulated buses and one standard bus to the vehicle operating company, Spectrum Alert, yesterday, described it as a moment of truth.

“This was the last piece of the puzzle that the department of roads and transport had to fit in and finally the mission has been accomplished,” Kayser said.

“For the past 19 months of being at the helm of such a huge and daunting task, indeed today I stand in front of you as a joyful citizen in service of the entire metro to announce that the IPTS has finally arrived.

“It was a very hard and bumpy road but, at times, persistence and hard work do pay off.”

Kayser signed a memorandum of agreement with Spectrum Alert chief executive Chris King.

“We are transferring 24 articulated buses [and one ordinary bus] and we are also transferring this depot facility,” Kayser said.

They were in the process of finalising the compensation agreements.

“This public transport system should benefit all the people in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality,” he said.

“It will be reliable, it will be safe and it will be a cost-effective public transport system.”