Airline blow for Plett

Jobs at risk after CemAir issued notice to cease operations

Plett Tourism has been dealt a blow after the Bitou Municipality issued privately owned airline CemAir a termination notice to cease operations at the Plettenberg Bay Airport.

Plett Tourism chairman Peter Wallington said while they were not privy to the details between the municipality and CemAir, the consequences could be dire for the community at large.

CemAir claims it was not furnished with reasons for the termination and has accused the municipality of not honouring undertakings to continue with negotiations to reach an amicable agreement.

The airline – which services tourist and business destinations – has conducted more than 3 500 flights and carried more than 65 000 passengers to and from Plettenberg Bay in the last four years.

Wallington said the local economy could be negatively impacted by the municipality’s decision.

“There is no doubt that CemAir has made a difference to Plett in many ways – obviously for tourism, it broadens our appeal if visitors can fly in and out of town,” he said.

“It also makes Plett more attractive to commuters, who might choose to live in Plett while their work is elsewhere [and] it is good for [residents] to have access to direct links to other towns.”