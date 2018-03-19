Security review after another cyclist attacked

An emergency meeting between police, security companies and municipal officials was called yesterday following another attack on a triathlete training on the Ironman route.

The meeting was convened following the incident early on Saturday when Mandela Bay Development Agency spokesman Luvuyo Bangazi was knocked off his bike and robbed.

The brazen attack on Bangazi, on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Heugh Road, Walmer, comes just one month before the much-anticipated Ironman Africa Championships.

Bangazi said that in the four years he had been cycling down Heugh Road, he had never experienced anything as traumatic as the 5am incident.

He said two thugs wielding a thick, heavy log had knocked him off his bike, injuring his arm, before making off with his cellphone and bicycle.

“I will hardly change my training plan, except that I might avoid that stretch of road until it is lit up, policed and safe again,” Bangazi said.

He would not be deterred from cycling, especially in Port Elizabeth.

“I have travelled [and] raced in South Africa and Europe [and] visited the US, and I can assure you PE is one of the safest cities for sports people,” he said.

“An incident like mine happens anywhere in the world.”

An avid triathlete, Bangazi has trained and competed in sporting events across the globe.

“Nelson Mandela Bay is still the best place to train, race and live a healthy lifestyle.

“We can’t allow a few thugs to steal that from us,” he said.