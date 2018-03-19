Paterson folk sick of stench

Clogged pipes spew raw sewage around Manqindini houses and cemetery

Residents and the families of those buried at the Paterson cemetery are at their wits’ end with the area fast becoming a cesspool of clogged-up pipes spewing raw sewage around houses and nearby gravesites.

Last year, the Sundays River Valley Municipality had a contractor instal sewerage pipes in the hopes of eradicating the bucket system in the Manqindini location, but residents said since then they had been inundated with raw sewage filling their gardens and flowing into the nearby cemetery.

David Banesi, 47, who has been living in the area for the past 12 years, said it had become intolerable with the continued pungent smell of sewage.

“We can’t breathe here when it overflows. It was so bad in December we didn’t enjoy our Christmas,” he said.

Banesi’s wife, Sinidiswa, who is asthmatic, said the situation was unacceptable.

“I can’t breathe in my own house. We can’t open the doors or windows because of the smell,” she said.

Nomalizo Ngxwashule, 57, whose husband is buried in the cemetery across the road from the Banesis’ home, said it was terrible to see people’s remains being defiled.

“Nobody can lie here in sewage. We spend lots of money to give our loved ones the best resting place and now they have to suffer [this indignity], ” she said.

Mavis Xalepe, 62, showed the damage to her daughter’s grave, which was completely covered in raw sewage.

“My child is buried here and look how the graves are damaged. I do not feel good about it,” she said.